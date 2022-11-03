An Endangered Alphabet Art Exhibit, which spotlights languages that are in danger of extinction, will be held at the Umpqua Community College library until Nov. 9.
The exhibit is curated by Tim Brookes, who founded the Endangered Alphabets Project in 2010. According to the press release, his "mission is to play an active role in preserving endangered cultures by using their writing systems to create artwork and educational materials."
The exhibit features languages carved into wood. Brookes has worked to preserve ancient languages all over the world, but most recently has engaged with Native American tribes in Canada, Vermont and New York as well as collaborating with tribal nations such as the Cree, Ojibwe, Inuktitut, Cherokee and Osage.
The press release states that Brookes' website, endangeredalphabets.com, says half the world's languages will be extinct by the end of the century, while 85% are considered endangered.
The exhibit will be featured in the UCC library through Nov. 9. Brookes will give a lecture on his research from 3-4 p.m. Nov. 9.
Both the lecture and exhibit are free and open to the public.
