MYRTLE CREEK

Andy Gross to perform

Comedy, magician and ventriloquist Andy Gross will perform at 7 p.m., April 5-6 at The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek.

Best known for his hilarious “SplitMan” prank, Gross is considered both an internet sensation and an award winning performer. The show is suitable for all ages, but best for ages 12 and up.

General tickets are $30; children (12+), seniors and military are $25. Purchase tickets at thegrandvictoriantheatre.com/andy-gross-comedy-magician

Information: 541-863-5000

Community Reporter

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of Roseburg High School, UCC and Western Oregon University. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

