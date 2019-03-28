MYRTLE CREEK
Andy Gross to perform
Comedy, magician and ventriloquist Andy Gross will perform at 7 p.m., April 5-6 at The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek.
Best known for his hilarious “SplitMan” prank, Gross is considered both an internet sensation and an award winning performer. The show is suitable for all ages, but best for ages 12 and up.
General tickets are $30; children (12+), seniors and military are $25. Purchase tickets at thegrandvictoriantheatre.com/andy-gross-comedy-magician
Information: 541-863-5000
