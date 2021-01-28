Oregon Humanities and the Oregon Community Foundation are now accepting applications for the Fields Artist Fellowship program, which offers two years of financial support to Oregon-based artists who are “in a pivotal moment or inflection point in their careers.”
Artists of all disciplines, including writers, filmmakers, visual artists, multimedia artists, culture bearers and performance artists, may apply. Eligibility requirements include:
- At least five years of professional practice in an artistic discipline or combination of disciplines
- At least three years of residence in Oregon (non-continuous) and the intent to reside in Oregon for the majority of the fellowship term (Sept. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2023)
- Demonstrable evidence of artistic practice that can engage with community groups and organizations and/or address community concerns.
Four artists will be awarded this two year fellowship to advance their artistic practice and develop creative and meaningful ways to address and respond to the opportunity gap in Oregon. During this fellowship term, artists will participate in cohort gatherings, explore opportunity gaps in their region and document their experiences and projects. Each fellow will receive $100,000 over the course of the term.
Eight other finalists will each receive a one time award of $10,000.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 15 and a selection committee will award fellowships by July. Information on how to apply is available at www.oregonhumanities.org.
