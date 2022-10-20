What happens when you put horror, puppets, comedy, rock ‘n’ roll themed musical performances and science fiction together? For an Ashland-based troupe, it’s something called Puppeteers for Fears.
“It’s kind of like if the Muppets did Rocky Horror,” Artistic Director Josh Gross explained.
The group will bring its first post-COVID show to the Grand Victorian Theatre on Friday. Called “The Cabaret at the End of the World,” the approximately 90-120 stage time is broken up into several skits for a more bite size, variety show feel.
The premise? What do you do when faced with the end of the world?
“The idea is trying to fend off the feeling of the world ending by making my way through with comedy and music and that sort of thing and sort of trying to find the light in the darkness,” Gross said.
Gross began this journey rather unexpectedly. Though he enjoyed playing in rock ‘n’ roll bands while growing up, he didn’t decide to pursue playwriting until college. He didn’t figure out how to combine these two passions until a theater company in the town he was working in asked him to write something for Halloween. The theater only asked that he make it a puppet show.
It was just what he needed. Gross’s first puppet horror musical was born.
Eventually, Gross brought the concept back home to Ashland, where coincidence would have him tapping on the right person’s shoulder. The troupe did its first local shows in 2015 and then, in true rock band style, took their show a west coast tour.
It was during one of those tours that the owners of the Grand Victorian heard of the troupe, according to Gross. At the time, the group was booked solid and couldn’t add anything to their schedule.
And then COVID-19 shut them down, halting not only the group’s performances but their creative process as a whole. Gross said for a while, the group contemplated if it was even viable to come back after the pandemic.
“I would say part of the reason we are back and doing the show is because they were so assertive about following up and saying please come here as soon as you’re ready,” Gross said. “And we’re like, alright, people want it. This place wants us, you know, and so if they hadn’t been emailing us the whole time, I don’t know that we’d be doing this or not. But that’s a big part of why we are coming back, specifically because of the folks at the Grand Victorian in Myrtle Creek.”
This is in part due to theatre owner Joanne Ogle’s love of puppets. Not only was she a Muppet Show fan growing up, but she usually finds a way to fit a puppet into each of the theatre’s own productions. She said her and her husband are always looking for acts that fit their sense of humor, and this troupe really fits.
Plus, they make their own puppets and have their own band.
“We hope the audience will sit spell bound and wonder at how this group of people can be so creative and talented,” Ogle said. “I get to see a professional puppet show, you know I’m happy.”
