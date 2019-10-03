All dance students are welcome to audition for children’s parts in The Nutcracker Ballet on Oct. 6, upstairs at Knights of Pythias Hall, 638 SE Rose St., Roseburg.
The Eugene Ballet Company, sponsored by the Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights, has performed the ballet locally for 26 years. They are looking for 52 local dancers for different roles.
Waltz of the Flowers requires girls ages 14 and older, to be a minimum of 5 feet, 2 inches tall to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a minimum of two years serious pointe training. Registration and warm-ups begin at 11:15 a.m. and auditions are from noon to 1 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Boys and girls ages 10 to 14 who are 4 feet tall to 5 feet 8 inches tall and a minimum of three years of ballet training are invited to audition as Party Guests beginning at 1 p.m. Registration and warm ups begin at 12:30 p.m.
Boys and girls ages 9 to 12 who are 4 to 5 feet tall with a at least two years of ballet training can register for Bon-Bons at 2 p.m. Auditions are from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Girls age 7 to 9 who are 4 feet to 4 feet 7 inches in height with a minimum of one year ballet training are welcome to register at 3 p.m. for Angels. Auditions begin at 3:30 p.m.
Baby Mice parts are for boys and girls age 6 to 7, with no height requirements. Applicants under 6 years old are not allowed, and beginning dance training is preferred. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. and auditions begin at 4 p.m.
Latecomers will not be allowed to audition.
A $5 fee is required for those selected to perform.
Performance is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 24 at Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium.
Pre-audition rehearsals for the Waltz of the Flowers, Party Guests and Bon-Bons parts will begin at 2:15 p.m., 3:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. respectively on Oct. 5 at Chitwood Studio of Dance, 3782 Hooker Road, Roseburg.
Information: 541-673-5792.
