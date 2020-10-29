Bend author to be featured on library’s Facebook event
Award-winning novelist Kendra Elliot will be featured on a Facebook Live streaming event through the Roseburg Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Elliot is the author of romantic suspense novels set in Oregon, including her most recent works, The Columbia River Series. Elliot, who lives in the Bend area, has published 17 novels and sold nine million books since 2012. Visit www.kendraelliot.com for more information.
A Facebook account is not required to view the program. To view the live stream, visit www.facebook.com/roseburglibrary. Speaker questions may be submitted before the event to Kris Wiley at kwiley@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7051. Alternately, viewers who have a Facebook account may post questions during the event by commenting on the Facebook Live stream.
