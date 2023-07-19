Glide will be hosting the Glide Sasquatch Festival for the second year in a row from 12-9 p.m. Saturday.
With over 2,000 people attending the festival last year, the event was such a success it has been deemed a new tradition for the Glide community. With a fully stocked beer garden, this year’s festival will also feature live music including a surprise performance yet to be announced.
“We are excited for the growth. Last year it was a backyard festival for Glide and last year it exploded. So, that was just overwhelming in the best of ways. This year we really wanted to take that momentum and run with it. We took everything last year and doubled it. We have six bands, two contests, live log carving and the live satellite event on Friday,” said event coordinator Kayla Griffis. “We are just really excited to bring such an amazing and fun event to the Umpqua valley and bringing business to local business.”
Griffis said this festival is different from your typical Sasquatch festival, as it is more centered around family friendly activities with Sasquatch themes sprinkled in. Things like scavenger hunts for multiple age groups, a mechanical bull, bounce houses for kids and face painting will leave kids of all ages with plenty to do.
Food trucks will also be present at the event including Rolling Thunder, Fat Kid Company, Wailani Shaved Ice, Best Lemonade in Town, Pizza Bus and more. Two pop-up restaurants from Medford will also be featuring their unique foods including Kdelicious with their Hispanic inspired pastries, and Little Monster Doughnuts featuring miniature doughnuts.
For those who want even more insight on the world of Bigfoot, there is the Bigfoot Expert Experience beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Both leading experts, Jeff Meldrum and Scot Violette will share their insights on the Bigfoot phenomenon during a catered dinner party. Both experts will also be present at the festival.
Tickets for the Bigfoot Expert Experience and more information about the festival are available online at glidesasquatchfestival.com.
