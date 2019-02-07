MYRTLE CREEK — When the Sawdust Theatre in Coquille offered their original script “My, What a Circus or Keep Your Big Hands Off My Bigfoot” to The Grand Victorian Theatre, owners Marcus and Joanne Ogle jumped at the opportunity.
“The villain and his younger brother come to town to search for Bigfoot because they have a circus and they want to put him in the circus,” explains Joanne Ogle.
Villainous businessmen Darius and Dorfius Dingling, played by Marcus Ogle and newcomer Keith Ford, use numerous types of traps in their attempts to catch Bigfoot and eventually go so far as to tie heroine Abigail Goodsoul to a tree as bait for the illusive woodland creature.
Lacy Antonio is much more comfortable in her role as Abigail Goodsoul than she was in her previous appearance as Janet in Rocky Horror Picture Show.
“She is a quant little country girl,” said Antonio. “She is a very simple character.”
Antonio said they had a little fun with the character, adding a few songs. The character also has a few asides, where Abigail interacts directly with the audience.
“We break the fourth wall. You’re not supposed to acknowledge that the audience is there when you do a play, they don’t exist, but in this case it’s like somebody pushes pause on the play, we step forward and we talk to the audience,” explains Antonio.
Antonio says she has struggled with these asides.
“It’s harder, because you have to freeze and you know your nose is going to itch that minute that you freeze,” Antonio joked. “Talking to (the audience) is interesting, because you never know how they are going to react. It’s going to be fun.”
Along with interacting with the actors, the crowd will also have multiple opportunities to boo and hiss at the villains and cheer for the hero. According to Joanne Ogle, Bigfoot will eventually save the day.
This play is special to the Ogles. When it was first produced by the Sawdust Theatre, it provided the couple the opportunity to play villain and villainess together for the first time. Bringing the play to the Grand Victorian allows them to reprise those roles.
The family friendly melodrama will open at 6 p.m. Feb. 7. A show was originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 8, but some of the cast had scheduling conflicts that led the theatre to cancelling that show. Production continues Feb. 9 and 10 and again Feb. 14 to 17.
Tickets for the first week are $25. Dinner is not included, but short order foods will be available for purchase. Feb. 14 to 17 are $45 and include a full dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.