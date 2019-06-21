Three prolific musicians, each with their own successful solo careers will come together Tuesday when the Bill Frisell Trio takes over the Nichols Band Shell stage beginning at 7 p.m. at Stewart Park.
The group consists of guitarist Bill Frisell, bassist Tony Scherr and drummer Kenny Wollesen. All three come together periodically for performances around the world.
Frisell’s career as a guitarist and composer spans more than 40 years. While most would consider him genre-blind, Music on the Half Shell committee member Kelly Leonard is one of the many who recognizes him a jazz legend.
“He is a storied jazz musician and guitarist,” Leonard said. “Anyone who knows jazz knows Bill Frisell.”
Frisell has collaborated with a wide range of artists, filmmakers and legendary musicians, and has appeared on over 250 recordings, including 40 albums of his own. He is considered a true American musician, encompassing elements of country, jazz, blues and other popular American music traditions into his works.
His 2004 album “Unspeakable” won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Jazz Album. His most recent album “Music IS” was released in 2018 and is a collection of solo performances on the electric and acoustic guitars, loops, bass, ukulele and music boxes.
Scherr hails from Connecticut but has called New York home since the 1980s. He began his music career playing in a garage rock band with his brother, but he has become well-versed in the music language of jazz, blues and country.
Along with his multiple performances with Frisell, Scherr has performed with Willie Nelson, Norah Jones, Woody Herman and Dakota Staton. He released his first solo album, “Come Around” in 2002 and a second album, “Twist in the Wind” in 2008.
Wollesen is a drummer and percussionist who calls New York City home. He grew up in California, spending many of his teenage years playing with saxophonist Donny McCaslin.
Wollesen is a founding member of New Klezmer Trio and a member of the Sex Mob and Himalayas groups. He has recorded and toured with artists such as Tom Waits, Sean Lennon, Ron Sexsmith, Norah Jones and Steven Bernstein. Wollesen also performed on the soundtrack to popular children’s show Backyardigans.
“We try to bring different genres of music to Music on the Half Shell and this fits right in,” Leonard said. “I think it will be a very, very enjoyable, laid-back night of great music.”
Spots at Stewart Park can be claimed on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 5 a.m. the day of the concert. Blankets can be placed on the hill and near the stage. Chairs are welcome at the top of the hill and on the perimeter.
Limited parking is available at the park, Legion Field across from the park, and in the paved parking lot connecting the YMCA to the softball fields along Stewart Parkway. Cyclists are welcome to use the bike corral, which will be manned for free by a local youth group.
