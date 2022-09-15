What is a picker? Or a fake solo? Or ear skills? These are all things members of Joe Ross’ Bluegrass Jam Class will learn on Wednesday nights now through October.
This is the third time Ross has taught these classes. Previous classes were held in 2012 and 2013, but Ross said it was time to bring people back together again.
“That’s what music does,” Ross said. “Especially bluegrass music. These aren’t professional musicians, they are just folks that want to play.”
Ross uses the Wernick Method to teach, of which there are only 150 certified instructors across the country. The education style was founded by Peter Wernick, known as Dr. Banjo, and focuses on using thought out approaches to teaching jamming skills to amateur pickers — the term for someone who plays a plucked instrument, such as a guitar, banjo or mandolin.
Ross said intermediate jammers are welcome and will be given added challenges during the classes.
There are really only two requirements for joining: the ability to tune your own instrument and to make smooth transitions between musical notes G, C, D and A.
Throughout the course, students will learn what it means to be part of a jam session, how to lead songs, follow new songs, find melodies and perform a variety of solos. Solos and singing are not required, but Ross said most students surprise themselves by ultimately participating in both. It also emphasizes ear skills, or learning music by ear rather than reading from a music sheet.
“Bluegrass teaches teamwork,” Ross said. “As you’re learning to play, you’re also learning when not to. You’re learning to listen and work together to build the song.”
Camaraderie is one of the reasons Eugene resident Emi Carrell travels to Roseburg each week to participate in these classes. She fell in love with bluegrass music during a six month internship in the tri-state area of Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia.
“I’ve been wanting to play bluegrass music ever since. Over the years I’ve gone through fits and starts of learning the to play the banjo, but I never played with other people,” Carrell said. “I joined Joe’s class to help me get over the hump and motivate me to have fun with it and jam.”
Springfield resident Greg Clift also joined to play with others. A guitar player for over 40 years, Clift still considers himself a beginner which has kept him from pursuing most jam opportunities.
“I know there are other groups to play with but they all are probably better than I am,” Clift said. “When I heard through Facebook that someone was going to teach a class at the beginning and intermediate level, I thought ‘well I could probably do that.’”
Clift and Carrell commute to Oran Mor Meadery with fellow student Chip Killen. Ross said he wouldn’t be surprised to hear that these three start playing together after classes have finished. In total, seven students are currently enrolled with two from Douglas County. One student drives up from Ashland every week to participate.
Classes began Sept. 7, but Ross said anyone familiar with the Wernick Method can still join. Tuition is $195 and comes with a set of student materials upon registration. Find out more at bit.ly/3LdfTPT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.