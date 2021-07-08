Blues, dance and rock at Delfino Vineyards
Playing everything from dance music, blues rock, boogie rock, blue-eyed soul and rock ‘n’ roll, Coleen & Co. will perform an acoustic concert at Delfino Vineyard Saturday from 1-4 p.m.
Entrance is $10 and includes music, wine tasting, door prizes and a souvenir wine glass. Contact 541-673-7575 or terri@delfinovineyards.com with your full name, number in your party and phone number to make your reservation.
No capacity limits or distancing required. Neither are masks.
Max’s Taco Bus will be on site to sell their authentic Mexican food. Many Delfino wines will be available and Two Shy Brewing will provide their beer for purchase at all Delfino Summer Music this year.
Find out more about Delfino’s summer music events at delfinovineyards.com/events.
