One of the best things about being a librarian is that I get to talk about books. I love hearing about a great new read (“The Friend” by Sigrid Nunez recently was pitched to me in such a wonderful way that it immediately rose to the top of my list), and I get giddy when someone asks me to recommend a good book. I select titles with Roseburg Public Library patrons in mind, just waiting for that moment when someone asks, “what should I read next?”
With that in mind, the book I keep thinking about, even weeks after I read it, is “Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love” by Dani Shapiro. Granted, memoirs are in my wheelhouse, but this one stood out because Shapiro is a fantastic writer — and a prolific one with four additional memoirs and five novels.
“Inheritance” begins with the stunning result of a mail-in DNA test: Shapiro’s father, the man she felt so connected to, was not her biological father. He died years ago, and Shapiro’s mother also has died, so she can’t get answers from them. That leaves her with family members and friends, and she weaves her conversations with them with research about genetics and medical ethics. With a simple swab of our cheek, any of us can obtain a genetic profile, but Shapiro’s story is evidence that the results can be anything but simple.
One of my other favorite genres is historical fiction, and “The Huntress” by Kate Quinn was riveting. The book begins in 1946 with Jordan McBride, a young American woman and aspiring photographer whose father is beginning a relationship with a widow who has a young daughter. Jordan has suspicions about Anneliese Weber, but Anneliese has an explanation for everything.
Jordan’s chapters alternate with those of Ian Graham, a former British war journalist who is a Nazi hunter, and Nina Markova, whose storyline mostly is set during World War II. Nina was born in Siberia and had a brutal upbringing, one that prepared her to become a member of the Night Witches, a women’s bomber regiment.
Nina ends up in Nazi territory, where she escapes from an evil woman known as “The Huntress.”
The passages describing the Night Witches’ raids were my favorite, but I also enjoyed how Quinn connected the narrators with The Huntress and kept the pace moving.
Finally, I love a good mystery, and the Flavia de Luce series by Alan Bradley never disappoints. His latest, the 10th in the series, is “The Golden Tresses of the Dead,” and it finds our 12-year-old heroine establishing a detective agency with her late father’s best friend, Dogger. Trouble always finds Flavia, and this time it’s in the form of a severed finger in the cake at her sister’s wedding.
Flavia is one of the most precocious tweens I’ve encountered, and I always find myself laughing at her antics, whether she’s riding her bicycle (named Gladys) or experimenting with poisons in her late uncle’s lab. To get the full flavor of the series, start with “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie.”
All of the books I mentioned are available at the library or on the cloudLibrary ebooks platform. Stop in and check one of them out, and while you’re at it, let me know what books you’ve enjoyed lately. Happy reading!
