Every rose has its thorn, but not every rockstar can bring multiple generations of fans to their concerts.
Bret Michaels, known as the frontman of the '80s glam-rock band Poison, is set to bring a balance of new hits with classic Poison favorites to the Douglas County Fairgrounds next week.
“I’m there Thursday, August 8th, but I’m going to make it feel like a Saturday night. (The audience) may need to take Friday off — I’m just throwing that out there,” Michaels said.
Michaels said some of his music goes into country or pop styles and overall has a high, positive energy.
His newest single and title song of the tour, “Unbroken,” was co-written by his 14-year-old daughter Jorja Bleu Michaels, and focuses on overcoming adversity and embracing inner strength.
“I want to make sure the fans know that I’m grateful for all the generations that come out to the shows. The minute we hit that stage they can feel it,” Michaels said.
Michaels said writing “Unbroken” with his daughter was a great bonding experience for them.
“In her young teen life, she went through a tough period and I said, ‘You write music, it’s therapeutic to you and me both. Why don’t we sit down and write a song together?’” Michaels said. “All of us go through tough times in our life — no matter what that is. Let’s write a song about facing that adversity, about embracing it, facing it and just being stronger than our storm.”
Jorja Bleu joined Michaels on the tour and said she wants to pursue a career in music. Michaels said he’s been writing songs with her for a while.
“I said, ‘Jorja, what you’re going to find in life is the fun party songs are great, they’re awesome, they make you party, have a good time. But the songs that are most real and most raw … when you complete that and it comes out great, that's when a song truly completes you and people truly relate to it,” Michaels said.
Dan Hults, the fair director, said they were excited they could book Michaels for the show.
“He’s a great showman, you know his concert is actually a show. He wears all kinds of different hats and is a great act for the people, especially on his new Unbroken tour,” Hults said. “As we do every year, we try to find good shows. We’re glad to have him back up here in the northwest.”
Michaels donates proceeds from meet and greets and an auctioned guitar back into the community that he performs in through the Bret Michaels Life Rocks Foundation. The foundation will send kids to diabetes camp and donate money to Make-A-Wish or first responders and veterans in the community.
“For this one, we’ll probably do that and something with our veterans and first responders or utility workers as well. For some of them who have been hurt in the line of duty, it just gets them a nice charitable bump in their area,” Michaels said.
Michaels said he’s working on a new music-driven reality TV show that is “raw and real” with a sense of humor. Fans can expect more information about the new show sometime later this year.
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Tickets are available for purchase online at the Douglas County Fair website.
“The Unbroken world tour has been incredible so far, and like I said to everybody, I'm having as good, if not a better time now than I’ve ever had on stage,” Michaels said.
