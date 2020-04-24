Brett Young will take the Cascade Community Credit Union Amphitheater stage on Wednesday, Aug. 5, the Douglas County Fair announced Friday.
The fair board teased the announcement on Wednesday.
"Douglas County Fairgrounds is working directly with our Public Health Officials to develop and implement proper social distancing and safety procedures for the Fair," the Facebook post said. "Yes we are still working on the Fair! Yes we are anticipating having a Fair and yes we are excited to start announcing the lineup for the 2020 Douglas County Fair."
Young, a platinum-selling country music artist, is most known for songs like “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Here Tonight," “Catch” and “Sleep Without You.” He was the 2018 ACM Awards New Male Vocalist of the Year and has had five consecutive no. 1 singles.
His performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. All concerts are free with fair admission; reserved seating tickets will be available for purchase at a later date.
The Douglas County Fair will run Aug. 4–8.
