An Association of Writers is seeking poetry submissions from all ages for the 2019 Earth Day Poetry Contest.

The theme this year is "Beauty in Nature." Poems should be mailed to E. Blakely, 16444 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin, OR 97479. The deadline is midnight on March 30.

Four winners will be chosen from each age level (adult, teens and children). The winners will then be invited to read their poems at the Earth Day and Energy Fair on April 20 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.

Information: 541-459-9830.

