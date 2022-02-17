The Umpqua Valley Arts Association currently has three opportunities for artists.
The Summer Arts Festival Poster Contest deadlines Feb. 25. This year’s theme is “There’s No Place Like Home: The Umpqua Valley.”
According to the association’s website, “the purpose of the contest is to design a poster that promotes Umpqua Valley Arts’ 53rd Annual Summer Arts Festival.” The theme is meant to “be open and to spark your imagination. Use your own unique skills and ideas to interpret the theme.”
The contest is open to all media except for video and audio files. Submissions must be in JPG format, 300dpi, 1920px on the longest side. The deadline for all entries is 11:59 p.m. Feb. 25.
The association also has a call for curators and artists for an upcoming exhibit called “Rural.”
“Rural is an upcoming Exhibit at Umpqua Valley Arts that will feature artworks made by artists living and working in rural Oregon,” the website says.
Curators are needed to help create the exhibit and rurally located artists are encouraged to submit work. Curator applications deadline March 1.
“Rural, in the context of this exhibit, is not a type of work, it’s simply defined by the population of the place where you reside in Oregon. UVA is looking for artwork by artists who live in towns of 25,000 people or less.”
The artwork deadline for this exhibit is April 1. The exhibit will be on display June 10 through Aug. 19.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
