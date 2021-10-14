Delfino Vineyards will be celebrating Oktoberfest Saturday with a 60s costume party, beer, food, wine and a live performance by Flashbak.
According to the press release, the Oakland based cover band will play "the best classic rock and roll, country and blues from the 50s to modern day favorites." Lead singer Ryan Stinson, pianist and vocalist Terry Shields, guitarists Steve Fitchett and Dan Fouts, bass guitarist Ted Edwards and drummer Steve Clyde specialize in "music that makes all ages want to get up and dance."
The event will be held from 3-6:30 p.m. Entrance is $15 and includes music, wine tasting, door prizes and a souvenir wine glass. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best 60s wear for the event.
Reservations are required. Contact 541-673-7575 or terri@delfinovineyards.com with your full name, number of people in your party and phone number. Tables will be held for one hour, after which organizers say they cannot guarantee the space. Guests unable to make their reservation are asked to contact organizers so the table can be freed up for other guests.
Due to state mandates, masks are required indoors when not eating or drinking and outdoors when not sitting at your table.
Beast Burgers Food Truck will have a variety of made-to-order specials available for purchase.
More info: delfinovineyards.com/events
