Enjoy artists from Canada, the British Isles and Oregon when Rovers & Dragons Celtic band performs 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Delfino Vineyards.
Entrance is $10 and includes music, wine tasting, door prizes and a souvenir wine glass.
To ensure there is enough food for all guests, reservations are required. Contact 541-673-7575 or terri@delfinovineyards.com with your full name, number of people in your party and phone number. Tables will be held for one hour, after which organizers say they cannot guarantee the space.
Due to recent state mandates, masks will be required indoors when not eating and drinking and outside when not sitting at your table.
Organizers are still searching for a food truck and encourage interested parties in checking the below website for updated info. Many Delfino wines will be available and Two Shy Brewing will provide their beer for purchase at all Delfino Summer Music this year.
More info: delfinovineyards.com/events.
