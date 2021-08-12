New World String Project will perform at Oran Mor Meadery, 305 Melrose Rode, Roseburg at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.
The quartet of musicians will perform a variety of Celtic, Nordic and American folk music. New World String Project consists of John Weed on fiddle, Aryeh Frankfurter on the nyckelharpa (traditional Swedish musical instrument), Lisa Lynne on cittern (a stringed instrument similar to a lute), Celtic harp and percussion, and Stuart Mason on guitar and bouzouki, a musical instrument popular in Greece.
The group is currently celebrating the release of their first album together titled "Cabin 22."
More info and advanced tickets: 505-310-1525.
