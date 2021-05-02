The American Indian Library Association (AILA) launched its first Read Native campaign this year as a way to support and recognize Indigenous writers and creators.
The project features a reading challenge for adults that includes prompts for 26 broad categories. Participants are encouraged to read in those categories, complete the book list and submit it by email for a chance to win prize packages. The challenge is available to download at ailanet.org.
There is a complementary Read Native for Kids campaign, and information about that program is in my News-Review Education column this week.
Readers looking for inspiration can check out AILA’s Twitter and Facebook accounts @readnative21 for booklists and links to author events. Alternately, start with these recommendations.
I picked up “The Seed Keeper” because author Diane Wilson (Dakota) spoke about her personal journey at my previous library about 10 years ago. Minnesota is the Dakota people’s birthplace, and I lived on their ancestral land long after the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 devastated their communities.
In “The Seed Keeper,” we meet Rosalie Iron Wing in 2002, after her husband has died and she returns to her first home, a cabin she shared with her father until his death when she was 12. She lived in foster homes after that until she met her husband, a white man farming traditional Native land. Rosalie knew little of farming when she married but became an accomplished gardener after discovering heirloom seeds. The book transports the reader to Rosie’s childhood in southern Minnesota and then back to the U.S.-Dakota War and its aftermath.
Wilson’s writing is poetic and her narrative explores generational trauma, the preservation and sharing of Native culture, the families we are born into and those we create and the healing that can come from connecting with the land.
“The Removed” by Brandon Hobson (Cherokee) includes more mystical elements in the story of the Echota family, still reeling 15 years later from their teenage son’s death at the hands of a police officer.
Maria, the matriarch, is the rock who holds everyone together, including husband Ernest, who is in the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s. They welcome a foster child for a short-term stay and are shocked when he reminds them of their Ray-Ray. Daughter Sonja maintains a private life nearby, and youngest son Edgar has distanced himself while in the throes of addiction. Maria, Sonja and Edgar have different perspectives on the family’s annual upcoming gathering to honor Ray-Ray.
I found the most moving chapters were those narrated by Tsala, a Cherokee ancestor who ties the Echota’s narrative to the Trail of Tears through traditional storytelling, exposing the history of violence against the Cherokees that began long ago and continues today.
Roseburg Public Library’s holdings include many books by Indigenous writers and artists. Start at roseburg.biblionix.com, click Booklists, then click Read Native 2021 for suggestions, or contact staff at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance.
(1) comment
Louise Erdrich. She is an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, a federally recognized tribe of the Anishinaabe (also known as Ojibwe and Chippewa). She won the National Nook Award for The Roundhouse..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.