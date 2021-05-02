This Week’s Library Events

Tuesday, May 4 at 3 p.m.: Lego STEAM Craft Grab-and-Go Kit (first come, first served while supplies last)

Wednesday, May 5 at 10:30 a.m.: Storytime (on Facebook @roseburglibrary)

Thursday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m.: Roseburg Reads Discussion with Author Tina Ontiveros (email kfischer@cityofroseburg.org for the Zoom link)