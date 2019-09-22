In response to patron feedback and library budget, Roseburg Public Library is making a number of changes to its magazine subscription list and donations procedures.
Over the summer the library conducted a survey to gauge the public’s interest in its magazine and newspaper subscriptions. Only 31 responses were received, from which I drew three conclusions: The library’s subscriptions were sufficient for most; the free magazine collection was providing an adequate number of titles; and magazines and newspapers weren’t extremely popular.
Because several magazines to which we subscribed ceased publication over the past year (American Girl; Cloth, Paper, Scissors; Money; and Seventeen), we discontinued only two subscriptions, Barron’s and Esquire. We purchased a subscription to Quiltfolk, a quarterly publication.
Since the survey was announced, we heard from a handful of patrons interested in donating an annual magazine subscription. The gifts ensure we will have current issues of Christian Science Monitor, National Geographic History, Poets & Writers, Sunset and The New Yorker over the next year. In addition, we have received a donated subscription of The Smithsonian since we opened. Thank you to these generous donors.
The library made no changes to its newspaper holdings and will continue to receive the Douglas County Mail, The News-Review, The Oregonian, The Register-Guard and Roseburg Beacon. The News-Review is provided free through the Newspapers in Education program; thank you, News-Review!
The newest edition of magazines and newspapers is available for in-house use only. Back issues may be checked out for three weeks.
As I noted, the free magazine collection curated by the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library is popular. The two cases located next to the Friends’ book store shelves offer a wide variety of popular and esoteric titles.
We appreciate the public’s interest in donating magazines for the free collection; however, we are overwhelmed with the volume we receive on a weekly basis. We recycle boxfuls, and because the library pays for recycling, we need to revisit our procedure for accepting these donations.
Beginning immediately, we will accept donations of magazines no older than three years; this includes National Geographic. This change will ensure the free magazine collection is stocked with current issues and we do not exceed our budget for recycling.
Patrons wishing to recycle their magazines may consider Sisters Paper Recycling located at 193 NE Exchange Ave., Roseburg. Drop-off hours are from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday.
I appreciate your patience and understanding as we adjust our collection of current subscriptions as well as donations procedures. Don’t hesitate to contact me if you have questions.
