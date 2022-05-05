Roseanne McDonald has always wanted to write children’s stories. As a 30-year veteran of the Days Creek School District and mother of five, she’s always had a special bond and understanding of children. Combine that with her desire to write and you get her first book: “From a Tree to a Chair.”
The idea came to her while working in a fire lookout tower in Tiller one summer. As she watched the logging going on around her tower, she had an idea.
“I started thinking about how kids don’t realize how much goes into a piece of furniture, so I came up with the idea of telling them the whole process,” McDonald said. “It starts with logging, and then to the mill and then on to the actual furniture making. The title is literally the book in a nutshell.”
With the help of several industry professionals, McDonald put together a book that not only explains the process, but does so in a way children will understand. Aimed at children from kindergarten through sixth grade, the book combines real life photos provided by McDonald and her sources with colorful illustrations to bring the whole process to life.
“It was a lot of work,” McDonald said. “You know how they say ‘write what you know about’? I did the exact opposite. I don’t know anything about logging or things at the mill, so I had to ask a million questions.”
As a long-time resident of Douglas County, she was familiar with logging and millwork at a rudimentary level, but the book was a lesson for her just as much as it is for her readers. It took her 15 years to complete, but during that time McDonald raised five children and spent almost 30 years as an educational assistant.
“I’ve always wanted to write children’s books, ever since I was young,” McDonald said. “I’ve just always had a feel for how to talk to them. People have always told me that I’m a good communicator and patient with the kids and I feel like I can understand and really speak their language.”
The chairs featured in the book are made by a Eugene company owned by McDonald’s nephew and can be seen at the historic Crater Lake Lodge. That’s one of her favorite parts, McDonald said, seeing pictures of family and friends printed next to her own hard work.
When the Days Creek School District threw a party to celebrate the book’s publication, it gave McDonald the chance to put her final fears to rest.
“It was really neat, because I was worried that kids would feel it’s kind of dry but the kids were really excited and asking a lot of questions,” she said. “It was hard to break the process down to their level. Kids like stuff that holds their attention, especially in this day and age, so to be able to put it together in a way that’s fun for them was a challenge. But I’ve had a lot of kids tell me they really like it.”
“From a Tree to a Chair” is available in hardcover, paperback and ebook at major retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Nobles and Walmart.com. Copies are also available for checkout from the Roseburg Public Library and Riddle City Library.
(1) comment
Rose McDonald is a vibrant, important member of the Days Creek community and we appreciate her.
Thank you for sharing this excellent story.
