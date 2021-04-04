One of my favorite parts of my job as a Youth Services Librarian is collection development. Collection development is choosing what materials the library should add to its collection, and it is not as easy as it sounds.
Purchasing books is a balancing act between funds available, popular titles, ensuring a diverse collection and space on the shelves. I spend almost a quarter of my work time reviewing and selecting materials.
There are multiple avenues I consider when selecting books to purchase. One of the biggest aids is School Library Journal. There are so many books published I could not possibly read them all in my considerations for purchase. School Library Journal is a magazine in which librarians from all over the country write reviews of new books being published.
This helps in my decisions because I can read other professional librarians’ thoughts. They talk about themes in the book, reading level and subject matter level so I can decide if it is something we should add to the Junior or Young Adult sections, or if it is a book that would not add value to our collection.
Webinars are another helpful tool that feature multiple publishers talking about their upcoming materials. Webinars often are based around material type, such as picture book collections, board books, graphic novels or middle grade fiction.
They are also frequently created around a topic, such as social and emotional learning, body positivity, LGBTQ+ or new material from award-winning authors. The webinars discuss new materials for various topics, helping librarians cultivate a diverse collection of materials.
At the library, we order books through vendors that have new release catalogs showing what is going to be available by publish date. I love looking through them to see what great books by well-known authors or brand-new authors are going to be published.
For example, Erin Hunter’s latest book in the Warriors series is being published this month, as is the 12th and final book in the Ivy & Bean series by Annie Barrows. Using these catalogs, I can be sure to get brand-new materials for children and teens to read.
The final thing I consider when choosing books is purchase requests from patrons. If there is something a patron wants but we do not have, they can fill out a form and request that book. I evaluate the request by how old the material is, how likely it will be checked out by more than one person and whether it is available for the library to purchase.
According to the ProQuest Bowker Report, more than four million books were published in the U.S. in 2019, and the library cannot buy all of them. In fact, we have space for about 32,000 youth items.
The goal of a librarian doing collection development is to look at what patrons are reading, what topics are needed in the collection, and finding a balance. The result is a personalized collection of materials for the patrons who come to Roseburg Public Library looking for something to read and discover.
