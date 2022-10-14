If you ask Chris Grant, he will tell you he is just a guy who wrote a book. “Waiting ‘Round To Die” might be his first book, but he is leaving the message, theme and even the interpretation of a happy ending up to the reader.
Grant moved to Roseburg from Texas when he was 13, but he had long before found his love of writing.
“Once I figured out I wasn’t going to be a professional football player — which happened pretty soon after I started playing football — writing was kind of my fallback,” Grant said.
It was teacher encouragement that spurred him to continue writing. He joined the newspaper while attending Roseburg High School, never finding it hard to jump back and forth between the short form required of a journalist and the long form of creative writing.
Grant returned to Texas after high school, which he still calls home today. He graduated from the University of Texas Permian Basin with a history degree, then spent the next 20 years in various newsrooms as a sports reporter. Drawn to the prospect of teaching history, he returned to pursue a post-secondary degree.
When he found he vastly disliked the program he was accepted into, he decided to write a novel instead. Grant’s love of history is a key feature of the book — Confederate General Robert E. Lee is featured on the book’s cover sporting a canvas fedora and Hawaiian floral shirt.
Grant returned to Roseburg on Thursday to promote “Waiting ‘Round To Die” at a book signing at While Away Books. The book follows a nameless protagonist going through what Grant refers to as a “coming-of-middle-age” story.
Trying to find answers to questions that might reconnect him to life, the protagonist goes on a continent-spanning road trip. With his long-lost uncle as his wingman, the two encounter a whole cast of both fictional and historical characters.
While no one dies at the end, Grant says he has no current plan for a sequel. Instead, when he isn’t promoting the book or working as a freelancer for CrimeDoor App, Grant is working on his next manuscript — which happens to be about a teenager growing up in Roseburg during the 1980s.
“Waiting ‘Round To Die” is available at While Away Books and most online retailers. Grant will do a book reading at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Rose City Book Pub, 1329 NE Fremont St., Portland.
