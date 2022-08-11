Boy meets girl. Couple falls in love. Villain does everything they can to steal the girl. Boy wins in the end; couple gets a happily ever after.
That’s the basis of a melodrama, according to Oakland Community Theater director Bette Keehley. Considering she has been directing plays for Douglas County’s only melodrama theater for years, she probably knows a thing or two.
This summer’s melodrama will follow that same plot, though the male love interest isn’t the only hero in “Peril of the Polls.”
Set in the 1900s, Governor Wally Wessel (Dana Basque) is holding a political convention in a livestock auction barn in Oakland. His daughter, Wilhelmina Wessel (Michelle Bossuet), has come home on a break from college to attend the convention. It’s there that she meets both love interest and villain.
“It’s got some truthful parts to it that are pretty hilarious,” Keehley said. “It’s a very funny script. It’s a departure for us, but this sounded like a lot of fun to do, so that’s why we are doing it.”
Keehley said the humor is different than what the company typically does. Usually, their jokes are obvious and in-your-face, but this year Keehley said guests will have to really listen to the lines in order to get some of the jokes.
Thankfully, prompts from a card lady and asides by the characters help let patrons in on some of those jokes. Villain Hugh Beast, played by Michael Blessing, has both as a constant reminder that the “a” in his name is silent.
He is a rather obvious villain, Keehley said.
“You can tell. When he comes on stage, he is already bad,” she said. “He doesn’t like cops, he’s moving on Mina and he’s always kind of slimy. Mike is such a good villain, he always is but we don’t usually let him play them.”
Blessing played the hero in last year’s melodrama, a role that has been handed off to company newcomer Bo Bove.
“He’s the ultimate optimist. He is naive and unexperienced in the ways of the world,” Bove said of character Trooper Duane Cooper. “Think Dudley Do-Right-ish. He’s kind of a simple guy and everything is very wondrous to him. He means well.”
While the trooper might be inexperience, Bove certainly is not. The company actually rehearsed without him for the first month and a half because he was part of Umpqua Actors Community Theatre’s “The Ghosts of Covington Manor.” He wrapped up his role as a butler with questionable ethics and stepped right into the role of Trooper Cooper.
He has made the group better actors, Keehley said, because he himself is a great actor.
Michelle Bossuet hasn’t played a heroine since she first began with the company and is enjoying the opportunity to experience something different while interacting with the people she has come to know and respect.
“She is young and smart and kind of serious,” Bossuet said. “It’s really fun, because I’m either the villain or playing someone that is usually helping with the crime. I really liked playing those, but I haven’t done this for a while.”
“Peril of the Polls” opens 7 p.m. Friday at City Park in Oakland, located on the corner of Second and Maple Streets. The show has been extended to a second weekend this year, with performances held Thursday through Sunday through Aug. 21.
Admission is free, though donations are appreciated. Guests should bring their own blankets or chairs. Concessions will be offered by the Oakland Public Library the first weekend and the Oakland Museum the second weekend.
