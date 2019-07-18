WINSTON — Two cowboy acts will continue the Riverbend Live! series Friday when Brenn Hill and Andy Nelson take the stage.
Hill is a singer/songwriter from Hooper, Utah. He has been performing on stages around the country for more than two decades. He has multiple records to his name, the most recent, titled “Spirit Rider,” was released in 2015.
According to his Facebook page, Hill says his music is not about him.
“It’s how I make my living and not a vehicle for stardom. My goal is to present a valid story about people, places, and events that are song-worthy,” says Hill’s Facebook page. “If I can challenge someone’s perspective, or offer a new one on a classic theme or issue, I’ve achieved my goal.”
Hill will be joined by cowboy poet and humorist Andy Nelson. Nelson “offers history, heritage and hilarity of the cowboy culture through traditional poetry and storytelling,” according to his website.
Nelson is a second generation farrier who spent his youth traveling the Great Basin of southern Idaho, northern Utah and northern Nevada with his father.
Nelson has won the Western Music Association’s “Male Poet of the Year Award” and the Academy of Western Artists “Skinny Roland Humor Award.” He performs frequently throughout the county and has been a featured performer at numerous Cowboy Poetry Gatherings and festivals.
His work also includes six albums, three books and inclusion in several anthologies. Nelson’s 2018 release “Uncle Charlie and the Squeeze Chute of Death” was produced by Hill.
The performance will begin at 7 p.m. at Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Vendors will be available for food purchase, though guests are welcome to bring their own.
Guests are welcome to leave blankets and chairs to reserve spaces throughout the day of the concert. All City of Winston Park regulations apply to patrons of the concerts.
To learn more about the Riverbend Live! series, visit www.riverbendlive.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.