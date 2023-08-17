Find a spot in line to be one of the 300 attendees allowed in for Melrose Vineyard’s Music in the Vines starting Aug. 17 with funk and R&B melodies from That Other Band.
“All the bands are picked so that people can get up and kind of dance, too. It’s a party,” Lee Laraut, Melrose Vineyard general manager, said.
Tickets are available for $25 per person, only at the gate. A themed dinner, changing weekly, is included in the price. Attendees can purchase beer, wine and soda separately to sip on.
That Other Band’s music is infectious, harmonious, powerful and captivating, “sitting is not an option at a That Other Band show,” they said on their webpage. The bands adapts based on the venue, nixing the use of drums for intimate patio shows or transforming electric performances on a large stage.
On Aug. 24, Inoke will bring melodic rhythms inspired by his birthplace of Fiji. His music is inspired in part by his home, but also the influences of what rattled through his transistor radio — rock, blues, soul, reggae, funk — on a weekly hit-parade.
“We are the largest outdoor venue in the area for a vineyard with seating and coverage, so the bands all love to come and play here,” Laraut said. “This is a unique venue for them. It is just a very laid back environment to have a nice evening.”
An artist new to the event, Cloverdayle, will bring a bit of country cadence to the Pacific Northwest on Aug. 31 with its opening singer Tory Rose.
“Cloverdayle is new, we’ve never had them before, so that’s a real fun thing,” Laraut said.
The band was named 2018 Group of the Year by Women of Country, and have scored opening spots for country music icons Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Lady A and Tim McGraw.
Tory Rose was a senior at Oakland High School when she opened for Sanctus Real at the first Umpqua Strong Race in 2016, later launching her first album in June 2022, with the help of Jake Rye, Sanctus Real’s bass player.
Accompanying booze and scenic views on Sept. 7, Flashbak will rock the stage with its ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s classic rock. The group has performed at Melrose Vineyards before bringing crowd-pleasing favorites renditions like “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond.
“Who doesn’t wanna be out in the evening on a hot August night?” Laraut said.
That Other Band will return on Sept. 14 for the vineyard’s final show. The event is from 5:30-8 p.m. each week.
Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
