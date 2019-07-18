Local country music group Dan Harmon and Cascade Country will entertain both Myrtle Creek and Sutherlin this week for back-to-back shows at Music in the Park and Music off Central.
Harmon comes from a musical family. He began playing the guitar when he was 6 years old. According to the group’s Facebook page, traditional country music has always been Harmon’s first true musical love. He has been entertaining across Douglas County since 2006.
His career has encompassed solo acts as well as playing with other bands, such as The Dylan James Show and The Eddy Ross Band. He has also played with Amy Clawson at several of her Seven Feathers Casino performances and at Clawson’s Wheelhouse in Florence.
Harmon says he has played at Music in the Park before with other bands, but this is his first time with his own band.
“I included Music in the Park in my summer lineup because I’ve always enjoyed playing there and hearing other bands there, and it’s my hometown!” Harmon said.
Harmon formed Dan Harmon and Cascade Country in 2017. The band consists of Harmon on guitar and vocals, Jona Arts on bass guitar and vocals and Bandon Bob on fiddle and steel guitar. Originally, Dennis Roderick played drums, but Roderick died in a vehicle accident in December 2018. Tim Donahue stepped in as drummer for a while, but Michael Aponte is now the band’s drummer.
Myrtle Creek and Sutherlin are just two of the many venues the band will play this summer. When asked what keeps Harmon going, he said the love of music.
“When everything is right, there’s no other feeling like performing music you love and knowing others are feeling what you’re feeling and enjoying what they hear,” Harmon said. “ If people are dancing, I feel like I’m doing my job! We just like to have fun together on stage, and we do, every time!”
Dan Harmon and Cascade Country will perform at Music in the Park at 6 p.m. Thursday at Myrtle Creek’s Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way. Event coordinator Ted Romas said he chose the band for this year’s lineup because they are a very poplar local band that plays local.
“This locally popular band will bring over two hours of ‘solid country’ music to Millsite Park. They have a large fan base so I’m expecting another good crowd for the second week of the 33rd consecutive year of Myrtle Creek’s Music in the Park,” Romas said.
Pets are permitted at Millsite Park, if kept under control and cleaned up after. A food vendor will be onsite and the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge will have their fry bread available at their lodge, adjacent to the park. Some nearby businesses may stay open late to accompany the series.
The band will then play at Music off Central at 6 p.m. Friday at Central Park, 150 S. Willamette Ave., Sutherlin. Guests are welcome to bring their own dinners, though vendors will have food available for purchase.
“You can expect nothing but traditional style country music from the 70’s to now with harmonies, fiddle playing and guitar pickin’ that’s sure to get you toes tapping,” Harmon said.
