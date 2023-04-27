ROSEBURG — The Delgani String Quartet will perform at 7 p.m., May 8 at the First Presbyterian Church in Roseburg.

The concert is sponsored by Douglas County Youth Orchestra.

Dubbed “the state’s finest chamber ensemble," the quartet is known for exciting performances of both classic and contemporary repertoire.

Tickets are $15 per person and available for at tinyurl.com/4yvr5pnm. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. May 8 at the First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg.

DD Bixby is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ddbixby@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7235.

