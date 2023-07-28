SUTHERLIN — This sweet summer just got that much sweeter with a crowd-pleasing, electric performance by Diamond Rio featuring over an hour of chart-topping musical hits, fresh food and family-friendly fun.
The Grammy award-winning and 14 time Grammy-nominated country music group Diamond Rio performed to a crowd of thousands on Grand Central Stage in Central Park in Sutherlin Thursday as part of the ongoing free concert series Music Off Central.
The 10th anniversary season of Music Off Central has seen thousands of attendees each week. Concert goers can enjoy food from a number of vendors, face painting, a beer garden, splash pad, playground access for kids and, of course, live music.
The highly-accoladed musical group took the stage right at 7 p.m. and vocalist Marty Roe greeted Sutherlin warmly after a couple of introductory songs.
“I can’t tell you how much we’ve missed this beautiful part of the world,” Roe said, garnering cheers from the audience. “And we know we’ve got great country music fans in this part of the world, right?”
Christina Jefferson and her nine-month-old son Waylon enjoyed the tunes from near the splash pad, dancing and singing along to the show. Jefferson said she is a huge Diamond Rio fan who grew up listening to country music and that if she had one thing she wanted from future Music Off Central shows, it would be ”more country music.”
“How could we not be excited about them,” Jefferson said about Diamond Rio taking the stage. “He loves music so we’re here to take him to his first concert.”
Deb Hamilton, first-time committee president, said her job entails “everything” and that the events wouldn’t be possible without support from committee members, the public works department, event sponsors and vendors. She said planning for this concert series begins just two to three weeks after the end of the prior year’s events.
“There have been hiccups here and there but it’s all coming together and I know it’ll all work out,” Hamilton said about how the season has gone so far. “The first two shows were fabulous and the bands have been fabulous and so grateful.”
Even after the last two years of hard work as committee secretary and president respectively, Hamilton said the busy season is rewarding.
“It’s fun, even for me, just seeing all the old friends showing up and coming out and just having a great time,” Hamilton said.
First-time attendees Tara Mansfield and her nine-year-old daughter Aurora said they were both expecting a smaller crowd from the show. Despite the large turnout, the duo said they enjoyed their time and look forward to the next show they can attend.
“I thought it’d be just a little thing,” Aurora said. “It’s in Sutherlin.”
Mansfield said she enjoys music but doesn’t follow artists closely. When she learned that Diamond Rio is a Grammy award-winning troupe, she laughed with a big smile.
“Wow, I can’t believe we got them in Sutherlin,” Mansfield said.
Next week’s Music Off Central performance will be by Motel Kalifornia at 7 p.m. on the Grand Central Stage in Sutherlin’s Central Park.
