The Douglas County 4-H positive youth development program is hosting a virtual Gingerbread House Decorating Contest, open to all Douglas County youth ages 5-19. Enrollment in 4-H is not required to participate.
Participants may submit entries either individually or in groups and more than one entry may be submitted. Entries should include a maximum of six photos (front, back, each side, over-head and one with the designers), names and ages of all designers, the title/name of the gingerbread house, an email and mailing address. All entries must be emailed to laurie.michaels@oregonstate.edu by 4 p.m. Dec. 20.
Results will be announced Dec. 23. The judge's choice award prize will be a pizza dinner gift certificate.
For more information visit www.bit.ly/2W0NIe2 or contact Laurie Michaels at 541-236-3042 or laurie.michaels@oregonstate.edu
