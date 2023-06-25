Each summer, as the days grow longer and the nights warmer, the sounds of nearly every genre and culture of music will ring throughout the Umpqua Valley.
Douglas County is home to four free concert series. Each one offers something unique, but all welcome anyone willing to follow the rules. Some even open their arms to the four-legged members of the family as well.
Music on the Half Shell
Now in its 31st season of providing free musical entertainment in Roseburg, Music on the half shell will host seven shows between June 27 and Aug. 15. Performances are held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Nichols Band Shell at Roseburg’s Stewart Park, 1003 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg.
This free concert series is held at 7 p.m. Fridays at Riverbend Park Amphitheater, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston, June 30-July 29. Folk, rock ‘n’ roll, poetry, blues and a youth theater performance — this series offers something for everyone.
June 30 — Amythyst Kiah
July 7 — Blitzen Trapper
July 14 — Jackie Venson
July 21 — Randy Rieman and Robert Armstrong
July 28-29 — “A Year with Frog and Toad” Youth Theater performance
The longest running free concert series in the area celebrates its 36th anniversary this year. Beginning July 6, concerts are held at 6 p.m. Thursday evenings through Aug. 31. Performances are held in Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek.
Please note there is no scheduled performance July 27 in honor the Myrtle Creek Summer Festival.
July 6 — The Endeavors
July 13 — Karaoke Contest hosted by Mikes Mobile DJ.
July 20 — Coleen and Company Review
Aug. 3 — Gretchen Owens & The Jake Brakes
Aug. 10 — The Eddy Ross Band
Aug. 17 — Midnight Roar
Aug. 24 — Timberwolf
Aug. 31 — TOB (That Other Band)
More information: 541-860-2037.
Music Off Central
Music Off Central has been hosting live entertainment from mostly local performers since 2011. This year’s line up, however, makes some dreams come true with the inclusion of a nationally acclaimed act.
The series is held at 7 p.m. Thursdays from July 13 to Aug. 17 in Sutherlin’s Central Park, 150 Willamette St., Sutherlin. There is no show Aug. 10 because the Douglas County Fair will be held that week.
July 13 — Petty Fever
July 20 — The Heart of Rock and Roll
July 27 — Diamond Rio
Aug. 3 — Motel Kalifornia
Aug. 17 — Elvis Presley impersonator Justin Shandor
(1) comment
Actually, the days are now getting shorter as of last Tuesday 😄
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.