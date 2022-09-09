Local youth have the opportunity to explore graphic arts and have their artwork featured on local bus shelters, thanks to a partnership between the Umpqua Valley Arts, Thrive Umpqua and Umpqua Public Transportation District.
“The idea is to install public art and make Roseburg even more beautiful than it already is, while also engaging our local youth to be creative and get excited about possibly having their artwork on shelters,” Umpqua Valley Arts Community Outreach Director Sarah Holborow said.
For the first time ever, Umpqua Valley Arts has employed a graphic-artist-in-residence, who has been offering students 12-21 free graphic design residency classes. These classes are held 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 29. Registration can be found at uvarts.com/youth-education.
Grant funding made it possible for the arts center to purchase the equipment and software necessary to both teach graphic design and to convert non-computerized designs into digital renderings. According to Holborow, Umpqua Valley Arts staff can help digitize any artwork, regardless of the medium used.
When the residency program has concluded, three pieces will be selected to be featured on bus shelters in Roseburg. The bus shelters have not yet been chosen, though Holborow did guarantee the West Harvard Avenue stop by the arts center would be one redesigned location.
“Our long-term goal is to expand this project to cover not only bus stops but also bare walls and other community spaces that could use a festive facelift in partnership with Thrive Umpqua and other community organizations. Public art can have a profound effect on a community, with its ability to connect people and spaces,” said Emily Brandt, Umpqua Valley Arts executive director.
Youth do not have to attend the graphic design residency classes to submit. Entrants are encouraged to bring their submission to Brandt or Holborow in person at Umpqua Valley Arts at 1624 W. Harvard Ave. in Roseburg. Any Douglas County resident between the ages of 12-21 is welcome to submit their art.
The designs will be released in conjunction with Roseburg’s 150th birthday celebration in October, so “these designs should reflect Roseburg community pride, and each piece should showcase the creator’s love for the Umpqua Valley as well as the story of Roseburg — past, present and future.”
This is just one of many new programs focused on young artists that Umpqua Valley Arts has been organizing. Umpqua Valley Arts has been partnering with several local organizations to offer art opportunities across the county.
It is the perfect time to reengage our youth in the arts, Holborow said, as many have been starved of opportunities over the last few years.
“I think the moment is now to show them that we are here for them. The community supports them and we’re walking forward together out of a challenging time and rising above it,” Holborow said. “We see a need within the community for arts and culture opportunities for all ages. And we know that we are the ones that need to be providing it for our local youth.”
