In 1997, Douglas County Youth Orchestra began when Roseburg music teacher Jean Hinkle noticed something missing from local music education. She set out to change that with the help of the Umpqua Symphony Association.
Today, the program’s near 70 students definitely overshadow the five that Hinkle started the program with. In fact, over the past 25 years, nearly 1,700 students have received musical education they might not have gotten anywhere else locally.
Douglas County Youth Orchestra accepts students from ages 6 and up. While it is technically called a youth orchestra, the group also accepts adults “who wish to learn to play an instrument or further develop their musicianship.” According to director Mark Rockwood, anywhere from 5-10% of the programs enrollment are adults.
“We’ve become a lot more inclusive,” Rockwood said about the program’s growth since he took over. “There isn’t much community orchestra in this town and I really just wanted to reach anyone and everyone that wanted to play.”
Rockwood has been musical director since 2017 just after finishing his Ph.D in music theory at the University of Oregon. He actually lives in Eugene, but travels down every week during the orchestra’s season for rehearsals. Teaching had been part of his degree, he said, and when the opportunity to be involved in a string only orchestra, he felt it was a good fit.
DCYO offered three orchestra opportunities: prelude, concert and philharmonic. Groups are broken up by skill level and age. Traditionally, prelude orchestra is for young beginners who have never played an instrument before, while concert is for prelude graduates and older beginners who are required to master previously developed skills, and the philharmonic orchestra is for the most advanced students and is ran almost like a professional orchestra.
Karis Sommer has been with the program for seven years. She said she was too young when she started to remember why she wanted to join, but she remembers having a love of music — especially classical music — from a young age.
“I enjoy it a lot. This is something that I love to do,” the 13-year-old said. “There was a time when I didn’t want to do it, but my mom told me to stick with it, and I’m glad I did. I really enjoy it now.”
Karis plays first string cello for the philharmonic orchestra, preparing for the upcoming concert in May.
The program usually begins open enrollment in April, but leadership decided against accepting new students last year due to the pandemic. Linnea Stamey, 16, is one of many new students the program welcomed this year. She brought nine years of piano experience with her, but she had never picked up a string instrument until she joined the group six months ago.
“I wanted to continue musically after my piano moved out of state. I’d been interested in orchestras before and when I found out about this one, I wanted to join,” Linnea said.
Weekly rehearsals are enriched with private lessons, which are offered free to any student under the age of 18 thanks to a grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation.
“Individual instruction allows DCYO students to hone their skills, increase confidence in their playing, and provide more opportunities for personal success. Music education gives children a cultural identity that lasts a lifetime,” Rockwood said in a press release.
Both Linnea and Karis agree that the private lessons have made a big difference with their education. The personal instructions have helped them identify personal weak spots, as well as helped them grow as musicians.
The Douglas County Youth Orchestra will host their first concert at 7 p.m. May 24 at Phoenix Charter School, 3131 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. For more information about the orchestra and its events, visit dcyomusic.org.
“(Musical education) teaches so many different skills,” Rockwood said. “Team work, collaboration, problem solving, time management, all these things that are important for any line of work. It’s not just about reading the notes on the page, music develops loads of extra skills that you need for life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.