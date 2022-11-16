It’s been 25 years since Jean Hinkle founded the Douglas County Youth Orchestra and there will be a benefit gala in her honor at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Roseburg Country Club.
On August 7, 1959, a truck full of two tons of dynamite and four and a half tons of ammonium nitrate ignited and wiped out an abundance of buildings in downtown Roseburg in what is now frequently referred to as “The Blast.” One of the many things destroyed by this blast was Central Junior High School’s band and stringed instruments, ending the string music program.
“I remember the feel of the explosion,” Hinkle said. “I was asleep and my bed was knocked about. I lived on the west side of town. I jumped out of bed and could see an orange glow in the sky to the east.”
More than a week later, Hinkle was allowed to go into Central Junior High and view the destruction inside. She started in the choir room and then went into the band room, both facing the explosion two blocks away.
“It was utter chaos,” she said. “Desks were tossed here and there, books and music were scattered everywhere. All the windows were gone. I walked down the hall to check out the band room. All the orchestra instruments were stored in that room for the summer. One cello was still intact but most of the other instruments were out of the cases and bits and pieces scattered about.”
School was supposed to open less than a month later, and the building was no longer suitable to be used. This led to the district’s decision to eliminate the string music program.
After this, children were able to take private stringed music lessons but never play in an ensemble.
“In 1997, I had a dream to get string music established in our area once again,” Hinkle said. “Brent Gerlach, the tenor trombone player, was very interested in the idea. He offered to mentor a group if we could get it going. Judy Erickson was teaching violin in Roseburg at the time and after talking to her, I found that she had a few students who might be interested.”
The group started with just five who called themselves, “Youth Music Douglas County.” The first performance was in the lobby of Jacoby Auditorium that spring during intermission at the Skyline Brass concert.
Eventually, the program grew in numbers and funding. “The Umpqua Symphony Association, who sponsors the Douglas County Youth Orchestra has branched out and now partners with Eugene Symphony Association. This partnership provides instruction from members of the orchestra on a regular basis for our student players. This is beyond the regular group rehearsals. There are 70 student musicians presently enrolled in the orchestras,” Hinkle said. “Scholarships are available as well as instrument rentals at a reasonable cost. This makes it affordable for all children who desire to play a string instrument.”
Hinkle enjoys helping students grow and has been teaching students for over 70 years. She said, “It puts a big smile on my face to sit and listen to the ensembles perform. For me to see string music being part of our young community again, after so many years with none, gives me pleasure. It is wonderful to provide the opportunity for our youth to learn to play good music, gain skills, and develop self esteem.”
Tickets for the benefit can be purchased at dcyomusic.org/anniversary/ on Umpqua Symphony Association’s Facebook page or by contacting Tonya Theiss-Skrip at overcoat.mc@gmail.com or 541 580-3357. This event is open to the public.
