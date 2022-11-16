Jean Hinkle

Jean Hinkle sits at her piano in her home studio, where she teaches students weekly.

 SKYLAR KNOX/For The News-Review

It’s been 25 years since Jean Hinkle founded the Douglas County Youth Orchestra and there will be a benefit gala in her honor at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Roseburg Country Club.

Skylar Knox is a freelance reporter for The News-Review and a student at Roseburg High School.

