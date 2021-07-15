Douglas County Youth Orchestra music teachers will be at the Stewart Park Pavilion, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg, from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday for a Meet the Instructors event.
The public will be able to visit with the instructors and learn about the program, including scholarship, free private lessons and low-cost instrument rentals information. Registration questions can also be addressed.
More information: dcyomusic.org
