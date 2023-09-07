It’s a full-circle moment when you go from being a student to a teacher. That’s what Taylor Siling, born and raised in Roseburg, is doing in her new role as director for the Douglas County Youth Orchestra.
Her parents tell her she’s had an itch for music since she was three. Now, she’s 32.
“When I was put into violin I immediately fell in love, and I had already heard classical music as I was doing the Nutcracker before,” Siling said. “I had already heard of this thing called classical music and these instruments.”
Siling was a part of the Douglas County Youth Orchestra in her own youth, working her way through each level. “I did my time,” she said, explaining the pipeline from starter courses, to eventually becoming concertmaster — the first violin, first chair in the top orchestra.
“You know, maybe somebody else that I am teaching, a 7- or 8-year-old, that maybe one day they will fall in love with music like I did and continue to pursue it through middle, high school and then go to college for it,” Siling said. “You really don’t know at 7 what somebody’s gonna do in their adult life.”
Siling enrolled in Umpqua Community College after graduating from Roseburg High School and joined the Umpqua Singers, touring Alaska, Ukraine, Hungary and Brazil. She furthered her travels during her time at Oregon State University as a member of the OSU Chamber Choir going to Hawaii, China and Canada.
“To go to these countries where I’ve been learning about these languages for years and years and years, and then you actually get to see the place, I love the history,” Siling said.
Right out of high school, Siling hosted private violin, viola and voice lessons — 11 years later she is still putting her teaching skills to use at Fir Grove Elementary School. She previously taught online at Melrose Elementary School and Fir Grove Elementary School in 2020, and a taught for half a year at Days Creek Charter School.
“Being able to experience music together with other people, whether you’re singing, whether you’re in band, whether you’re dancing, for me it’s something that’s so soothing and so fun. You get to be creative and try new things. Not everything’s a great choice, but you get to do that in a safe space,” Siling said.
“I’ve seen some of these kids grow up in our orchestra. I remember when they were just barely playing Twinkle Twinkle, and now are in first chair violin, and now you’re 18, like ‘How did that happen?’” Siling said, “That’s really cool to see that progression through that and know that I had some part in their music journey.”
She has spent hours sifting through music, coming up with a concert and what pieces will come together — but that is just one part of her role as director. Siling will teach the prelude concerts, direct the philharmonic orchestra, host parent meetings and maintain instrument quality.
“Nobody should be getting an instrument that’s not quite right,” Siling said. She also is in the process of bringing the Eugene Symphony Orchestra to talk with students; they come at least every other month to lead sectionals for concerts or philharmonic groups.
“(Students) get instruction from that professional musician for no extra charge. They actually get to see that, like, ‘Wait, if you work hard enough, that can be your job,’” Siling said. “They don’t just do it to do it — that is their job — it’s something they’re incredibly passionate about and they get paid for practicing and playing.”
Making music is what she is most excited about in starting with the youth orchestra.
The first parent meeting will be Tuesday for anybody new to the program. Instruction begins on Sept. 19, where students will get their instruments and begin the prelude course.
“I picked out these songs, I’ve been listening to them. I’m so excited to get the music in the kids’ hands and start working on it. I just can’t wait for that because it’s gonna be pretty for me — it’s gonna be pretty for them,” Siling said. “I’m hoping it’ll just be a really fun experience.”
