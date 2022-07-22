Pirates and fairies and lost boys (and girls) rule the stage when Riverbend Live! Youth Theater takes over Riverbend Park in Winston Friday and Saturday.
This year's production, "Tales of Neverland," was written by director Cassandra Horton. This is her first time writing a play, which she said was made a little easier by the fact that she focused on creating roles for each of the kids she has worked with before.
"I just wanted something that every kid gets a moment on stage, every kid gets to feel like a star for a moment. They each have funny lines, they have songs, it's short and easy to memorize," Horton said.
"Tales of Neverland" focuses on the lost boys and girls and their adventures with the fairies and pirates of Neverland. The play is set up in a series of skits, but Horton said it has two overarching plots.
Fans of "Peter Pan" and his adventures may recognize some of the characters, as Tootles, Slightly, Curly, the Twins and many others are all cast roles. Some, such as a character named Marco, were made up for a specific role and then made better by the youth's input. She said the characters were left pretty basic so that each youth could make the roles their own.
Horton has helped with Riverbend Live! Youth Theater before, usually as a costume designer or choreographer. She has directed before and is herself a veteran actor, but this hasn't just been a learning opportunity for the kids involved.
"It's a new adventure. It's a learning process for not only them, but for me, too. I've learned so much," Horton said. "Basically, I've learned that this is probably not for me. I'm better suited for a supporting role. It's not a bad thing; I'm so glad I did it and maybe I will do it again, I don't know. I might be crazy enough to do it again next year, but I really feel like I've grown as far as working with kids and as an actor myself."
The cast is made up of 17 Winston-Dillard area children ranging from ages 10-15. They all have varying degrees of skills, with some having participated in the program for a number of years while others are brand new.
Fourteen-year-old Amber Neiss, a seven-year veteran of the Winston-Dillard area youth theater program, said her role as Tootles gives her the opportunity to challenge herself vocally.
Melina Bernardino, who plays cowardly pirate Starky, hopes to make acting her career one day.
"I just like making myself into another person," 15-year-old Melina said. "I like being able to switch from being myself to being that character."
"Tales of Neverland" premiers 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 235 Thompson Ave., Winston. The play will run about an hour and 10 minutes with intermission. Guests should bring their own chairs or blankets, as well as their own homemade picnic if guests choose not to purchase food from onsite vendors.
All Riverbend Live! entertainment is offered free to the public. To find out more, including the rest of this season's lineup, visit riverbendlive.org.
"I really hope these kids find a love of theater and being on stage," Horton said. "And I hope they have learned respect for each other."
