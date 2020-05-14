Earth Day Poetry contest winners
Four winners have been announced for the 2020 Douglas County Earth Day Poetry Contest.
Colin Strickland of Yoncalla Elementary School won the Youth Award for his poem “The Plains.”
Ron Bolt took first place in the adult categories for “autumn apparition.” Richard Packham and his “Our Earth, Our Home” took second place and Curtis Shoemaker took third for “I Am the Wind.”
Winners will read their poems at the rescheduled Earth Day and Energy Fair. The fair would have been held in April, but was postponed when the fairgrounds closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, the Earth Day and Energy Fair is scheduled sometime this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.