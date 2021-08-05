An assortment of live musical entertainment will be held from 4-6 p.m. Fridays on the patio at JosephJane Winery, 155 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg.
Joe Ross will perform Friday; Chaelise will entertain on Aug. 13; Tami's Band will play Aug. 20; and on Aug. 27, Daniel Leisher will perform.
No cover fee. Wood fired pizza available for purchase until 6 p.m.
More info: bit.ly/2VxWcfH
