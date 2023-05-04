Ever wonder if there really is a difference between a violin and a fiddle?
“The old joke is violins have strings and fiddles have ‘strangs,’” said Sutherlin musician Jude Kuether, a convention co-chair for the Oregon Old Time Fiddlers’ Association.
Locals can decide for themselves in the next week, as two live music events are coming to Roseburg, with violin — or fiddle – heavy tunes.
Monday night, the Umpqua Symphony Association presents Eugene-based Delgani String Quartet. Then, next weekend will see a whole lot of strangs at the Oregon Old Time Fiddlers’ Association’s Spring State Convention.
Quartet performs classical, contemporary worksDelgani String Quartet will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Roseburg First Presbyterian Church.
The quartet will perform Mozart’s “String Quartet in C Major,” and Ravel’s “String Quartet in F Major”
The Mozart piece, nicknamed the “Dissonance” for the first ominous 22 measures, was dedicated to Franz Josef Haydn, known as the father of the quartet. The melodic motion of the “Dissonance” would later inspire the opening of Beethoven’s last Razumovsky quartet.
The final piece in the concert is Ravel’s only composition made for a string quartet. “String Quartet in F Major” was inspired by art of the time at the turn of the 20th Century. Innovative harmonies, complex polyrhythms, and unstable meters typical of the French composer, can be heard in this piece.
Tickets cost $15. Ticket holders will have access to virtual pre-concert talks done by Delgani musicians so listeners can get a sneak peek of what to expect before they come to the concert, wrote Mark Rockwood, advertising and marketing director for the quartet.
Tickets may be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/44bu9na4, or at the door.
The concert, brought to Roseburg by the Umpqua Symphony Association, will benefit Douglas County Youth Orchestra.
Convention plays second fiddle to noneTunes from many of the same instruments, but with different flare, take the stage — actually several — Starting May 11, as the Oregon Old Time Fiddler’s Association hosts its annual convention at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St.
The convention is open to and welcomes the public with activities scheduled May 11-12 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and May 13 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested, but Kuether said noone is turned away if they can’t donate.
“We have more fun when we have an audience. We hope that we have enough attention and that people will come and enjoy the music with us,” she said.
In contrast to the composition and sheet-music heavy chamber music playing earlier in the week, much of the music featured at the convention has been passed down from musician to musician, said Kuether.
“I think people will enjoy the energy and improvisation people play with. Some of our members read music, but many don’t,” she said. “They learn to play by listening and playing with a father or a friend.”
At the convention, many playing circles will be devoted to different styles of old time music, including Celtic and bluegrass.
Workshops will be offered all three days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The May 11 evening “Band Scramble” will occur from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. On May 12, the Dance to Old-Time Music is scheduled from 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 13 is the District Showcase and Youth Fiddlers event from 2:30-5 p.m., followed by an open mic from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
A food truck will be available all three days.
“I think the biggest thing that people will notice right away is the wide diversity of music. Mostly it’s more energy than anything. This place is just zinging,” Kuether said. “There are a lot of old people there but man are they having fun.”
