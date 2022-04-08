Bull riding, southern rock, country, an AC/DC tribute band and auto racing make up the 2022 Douglas County Fair entertainment lineup.
The Douglas County Fair will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10, through Saturday, Aug. 13. All shows are free with fair admission.
"This is where young artists used to get their names out," Fairgrounds Director Dan Hults said. "That's changed, due to shows like 'The Voice.' But we try to get country for Douglas County and we try to get classic rock. That's always our goal and then sometimes we get a few different things, depending on who is touring in our area."
Challenge of Champions Bull Riding kicks off this year's lineup, held in the Cascade Community Credit Union Grandstands beginning at 7 p.m. Aug. 10.
Southern rock band The Boondock Boys will take The News-Review Garden Park Stage at 8:30 p.m. According to their website, members of this four-person southern style rock and country band specializes in "heartfelt originals and explosive covers from the past."
Thursday, Aug. 11, will be a night for country when musician Granger Smith performs on the Cascade Community Credit Union Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Granger is also known by his alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr., and has released 10 studio albums, two extended play records and a live album. His songs include "Diesel," "That's Why I Love Dirt Roads," "If the Boot Fits," and his first No. 1 hit "Backroad Song."
Currently on its 50th anniversary tour, The Marshall Tucker Band promises to bring "songs that always manage to reach down and touch your soul the moment you hear the first note" at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12.
Saturday, Aug. 13, will close out this year's fair with two forms of entertainment. Auto Racing will return to the Cascade Community Credit Union Grandstands at 2 p.m. This will be the first time in 10 years racing will have been held during the fair, Hults said.
All-female AC/DC tribute band Hell's Belles will rock the Cascade Community Credit Union Amphitheater with a show endorsed by Angus Young himself at 8 p.m.
"Hell's Belles are first and foremost dedicated AC/DC fanatics. This is what we all have in common. We're all part of a huge community of devotees to one of the greatest rock-n-roll bands in the world. Hell's Belles are the closest one can get without actually moving to Australia and joining AC/DC's road crew," the website said.
Entertainment is harder to find now, Hults said, thanks to television competitions and due to the fact that not all artists are back to touring due to COVID-19.
"Like most businesses, we were hard hit by the pandemic. Our business is entertainment and hospitality and that's one of the hardest industries hit. We are feeling it," Hults said. "But we are working our way back and we are hoping to blow it out this year at the fair and have a good fair. Next year we will just keep stepping it up until we can hire the big boys again."
Fair admission tickets and carnival wristbands go on sale June 1; children 12 and under are free every day. Hults said he has been guaranteed that they will not sell out of the carnival bracelets like last year.
"We are hoping that a lot more people, both guests and vendors, that were out last year because of COVID will come back this year," Hults said. "Our fair is $10 for admission for adults — kids 12 and under are free of course — but for $10 you can watch Granger Smith or you can go watch car racing or go watch bull riding and things like that. We have those events separately during the year, but you can't get that good of a deal. The value is there."
