For the first time in over two years, Umpqua Unitarian Universalist Congregation will welcome live entertainment back to its venue.
The event schedule will begin Sunday with a reading from local author and essayist Robert Leo Heilman. Ironically enough, Heilman’s last public appearance was in January 2020 in the same location.
“This makes a nice set of literary event bookends to the COVID-19 experience for me,” Heilman said in the press release.
Heilman has been writing professionally since 1985 after an injury took him out of the woods he’d worked in most of his life. He’s had almost 400 guest columns and essays published in a variety of newspapers and magazines across the country. He’s also published three books. The first, titled “Overstory: Zero: Real Life in Timber Country” won the Andres Berger Award for nonfiction in 1996. He updated the book for its 20th anniversary in 2014, two years before releasing “The World Pool: A Literary Variety.”
His most recent book, “Children of Death,” was released in 2019. It documents the migrations of Heilman’s family through Eastern Europe to North Dakota and seeks to answer three questions from his childhood.
Sunday’s presentation is called “Anger and Love in the Time of COVID.” Heilman will read one of his columns published in The News-Review and an essay published within the last year, “both of which deal with the political and personal effects of the pandemic on our local community.”
“I’ll be talking about forgiveness, compassion and such. Particularly when dealing with people who piss us off for whatever reason,” Heilman said.
It bothers him, he said, to see what could be civil debate simply become name calling and fighting.
“There’s really no call for that. We can actually have civil discourse. The anger is always based on fear, so if you can conquer your own fear there’s no need to be angry,” he said. “If other people’s political opinions make you angry, you need to look at yourself to understand that because it’s your own fear.”
He knows a little about conquering his fear, considering the essay he will be reading comes after first a bullet and then a rock came through his front window after the guest column he will also be reading was published.
Heilman is only the first in what UUUC special events organizer Lillene Fifield hopes to be a packed schedule of events. The congregation will host singer-songwriter Judy Fjell on March 24.
Hailing from Montana, Fjell’s website says she has “a well-earned reputation as a multi-level ‘musical activist.’”
“Some of her lyrics and guitar solos quietly carry listeners to the wide open spaces of Montana,” her website states. “Others convey a strong message for compassion and justice — for the planet and for the human race.”
Along with her tours, Fjell has sang at peace marches, conferences, festivals and schoolrooms. Fjell has been coming through Roseburg for about 40 years, having performed about 15-20 shows in the area. Thursday’s performance will be all original songs, pulling from her 300 song repertoire.
“My stage style is pretty communicative and interactive. You can kind of tell I didn’t grow up with a set of stage lights and a big barrier between me and an enormous audience,” Fjell said. “I interact pretty deeply with my audience and I know quite a few of them. My relationship with the audience is cyclical, I receive from them, I give to them and we create the energy together.”
Both events will require proof of vaccination and masks, despite the recent end of the Oregon mask mandate. They want everyone to be safe, Fifield said. A congregation member will be checking for proof of vaccination at the entrance and masks will be provided to anyone who doesn’t have one.
For those who want “to participate in the arts and (are) not ready to do so in person or are not vaccinated,” both events — and any others organizers schedules in the future — will also be streamed on the UUUC YouTube page.
“What’s exciting to us is that our facilities have always been open to outside groups, but we’ve never had the livestreaming. We’re pretty excited about that,” Fifield said.
Heilman’s presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. No admission or reservation is required. Both the author talk and concert will be held at the Umpqua Unitarian Universalist building, 2167 NW Watters St., Roseburg.
Reservations are needed for Fjell’s concert, however, “as seating will be limited as we are creating a COVID-safe space for artists and each other.” The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. March 24, though Fifield said it may be a little late due to guest check-ins. Contact henrififer@aol.com for reservations and information.
Concert admission is $15, but Fifield said guests are welcome to pay less or asked to donate more depending on their financial situations. Donations will also be accepted during the concert to benefit relief efforts in the Ukraine.
