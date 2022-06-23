MYRTLE CREEK — Put on your detective hat and try to figure out whodunit at the Grand Victorian Theatre this summer with “Crab Cakes and Murder.”
The play follows the Raines and Crabbe family. When Captain Savage Raines goes missing at sea after a storm, authorities assume he is dead. It’s up to Sheriff Sandy Shoals and the audience to figure out who actually killed Captain Raines.
Thanks to the extra support of director Julie Seghetti, this will be the first time theatre owner Joanne Ogle has been able to take on a large role since playing the villainess in a 2019 production. Ogle will play Peggy Legg-Raines, the greedy wife of Captain Raines who will do just about anything to keep the lavish lifestyle she enjoys.
“She is definitely a villainess. She’s hot and cold and conniving. It’s a fun part to play because it’s not me in any way,” Ogle said. “She’s got all these jabs. She’s mean, but funny. The role has become more and more fun because I get to see what I can get away with as this character.”
Peggy is only one of many characters with a grudge against Captain Raines and a motive for his disappearance and possible murder. Actually, it doesn’t seem like Captain Raines has many fans at all, even amongst his own flesh and blood.
This is Joe Kimberling’s first time on stage. He’s worked behind the scenes for Umpqua Actors Community Theater doing lights and sound before, but he’s never actually taken the stage as an actor until now.
Kimberling tackles the role of Captain Raine and says he’s drawing inspiration from his own grandfather, who Kimberling described as a “cranky, cantankerous old man,” traits he feels fits his version of Captain Raine.
“It has been quite the learning curve,” Kimberling said with a laugh. “Growing up, being on stage was never something I wanted to do. It’s been really different, really stepping out of my comfort zone, but it has been an interesting challenge. But the confidence boost is great. Every time I think there’s something I can’t do, I find out I can thanks to the support around me.”
Kimberling isn’t the only one new to the stage. Oliver Dorgan, who portrays Sheriff Sandy Shoals, is also making his debut appearance.
“He’s very by the book. He has an inclination as to who has done it and through the entire play he is about 90% sure that person is the murderer. He has a tinge of confirmation bias, but otherwise he is a pretty smart guy,” Dorgan said.
All have worked to make the characters their own, just as they have adapted the show to be more interactive and lively. Characters were not exactly altered from the original script, but actors worked to make their roles more enjoyable and relatable. The theatre still plans to hold its usual contests and engage the audience.
“Crab Cakes and Murder” will open 6 p.m. Friday night, with repeat shows every at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights through Aug. 20. Admission is $69 per person, which includes a four-course dinner and complimentary coffee, tea or soda. Tickets can be purchased at the Grand Victorian’s website for a small fee or reserve seats by contacting 541-863-5000 for no fee.
“Live theater is really entertaining and it’s better than just watching a movie because there is no interaction. Here, there is so much more to do than just watch the show,” Kimberling said. “And you’re supporting your community and not some big corporation.”
