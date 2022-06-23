With Bob Hoehne on fiddle, Jesse Scriven on lead guitar, Dirk Snyder on bass, Guy Stone on drums, Seth Kirby on mandolin and Sarah McGregor as vocalist, HotQue String Band will bring gypsy swing to Delfino Vineyards on Saturday.
"They invite you to forget about the pressures of day-to-day life and come out to relax, have a good time and enjoy some great live music," the press release said.
The concert will be held from 1-4 p.m. Entrance is $10. Seating is first-come, first served. Reservations are needed; contact 541-673-7575 or terri@delfinovineyards.com with your full name, number in your party and phone number to make your reservation. Reservations can also be made at the Deflino Vineyards website.
One hundred seats are available beneath the Delfino tents, but organizers recommend guests bring their own chairs as this show is expected to generate a large crowd.
The Bun Stuffer will have burgers and sandwiches, made with natural, locally sourced and organic ingredients, available for purchase; many Delfino wines and Two Shy brews will also be available for purchase.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
