While reading and discussing Roseburg Public Library’s first community book project selection, “rough house” by Tina Ontiveros, I realized again how much I enjoy memoirs.
By their very nature, memoirs are intimate, and some of my favorites address themes such as overcoming adversity, managing difficult family situations and accepting fate. I think the genre is so popular, in part, because we can relate to people sharing their truth through storytelling.
Those interested in learning how to craft their own memoir are invited to a two-hour online writing workshop with Ontiveros from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Email kfischer@cityofroseburg.org for the Zoom link.
The workshop is the final program of the project made possible by Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities. Our local partners are the Douglas Education Service District and Friends of the Roseburg Public Library.
Those interested in reading additional memoirs may want to check out these recommendations:
“The Song Poet: A Memoir of My Father” is Kao Kalia Yang’s ode to her father, Bee Yang, a Hmong refugee and the keeper of his people’s stories. Yang survived war-torn Laos, but his new life in Minnesota did not afford the happiness he deserved.
Paul Kalanithi wrote “When Breath Becomes Air” when he was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer at age 36. Suddenly, Kalanithi went from being the doctor (he was a neurosurgeon) to being the patient, and his meditations on life and death are poetic and heartbreaking.
“Men We Reaped” is Jesmyn Ward’s examination of the deaths of five men close to her over five years. Ward explores how racism and economic insecurity over their lifetimes in rural Mississippi factored into their deaths.
In “Heavy: An American Memoir,” Kiese Laymon explores his complicated relationship with his mother, growing up Black in Mississippi and coming to terms with childhood trauma.
Finally, fans of the modern classic “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls may be interested in “Change Me Into Zeus’s Daughter,” Barbara Robinette Moss’s story of her impoverished childhood with a large family, including an alcoholic father, in Alabama.
All of these books are available at the library; place holds at roseburg.biblionix.com, or contact library staff at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance. Happy reading!
