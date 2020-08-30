Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program for adults focused on connecting readers through a Facebook group, and it was such a success that we will continue using the platform to discuss books and authors.
The group, RPL 2020 SRP for Adults, shared book titles, favorite authors, childhood classics and more.
I received a resounding yes when I asked members whether they wanted to continue the group. They noted they enjoyed learning about new authors and discovering what others read.
The group certainly helped me branch out; I am in the middle of “As I Lay Dying,” my first foray into William Faulkner, and that would not have happened if not for a member’s encouragement.
They also shared they would like a more structured book group, and I am pleased to announce we will add that component beginning Sept. 8. This will be a new experience for me, but there are a lot of virtual book group models and I am confident we will create something unique to our community.
Our first session will focus on Faulkner because the same week I was inspired by a Facebook group member to read him, a volunteer suggested the library consider hosting a Faulkner series of events. That was too much of a coincidence to ignore.
Anyone with a Facebook account is welcome to submit a request to join RPL 2020 SRP for Adults. From Sept. 8 through Oct. 17, I encourage participants to read books or articles by or about Faulkner and perhaps watch a movie adaptation. Engage in the group discussion by posting and commenting. I already have a lot of questions to ask about “As I Lay Dying.”
Moving forward, I will ask group members to choose the discussion topics. Because it is not feasible for the library to get a large number of physical copies of the same book, we will have to get creative. Do participants have access to electronic books? Do they wish to purchase their own copies? Should the group continue to focus on reading any book by a particular author? Or perhaps select a genre or setting? We will figure this out as we go.
My favorite part of the Facebook group has been learning what everyone is reading, and I intend to continue prompting participants to share the books that mean something to them. I envision this endeavor as part focused book group and part book lovers haven.
I recognize the Facebook platform does not work for everyone; however, the library has a good following and it provides the simplest path for us to start this new venture. I will continue to monitor participation and assess other online options.
For those who want an in-person book club experience, consider attending Silent Book Group the last Tuesday evening of every month. We quietly read any book of our choosing for about 45 minutes and follow that with about 20 minutes of conversation about the books we are reading.
Friends Book Sales on HiatusBecause of restrictions and precautions related to the coronavirus pandemic, the large Friends of the Roseburg Public Library book sales will not be held until further notice. The Friends Book Store inside the library is open, and books may be purchased during library hours.
