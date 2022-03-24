Douglas County residents will see some familiar faces on display at the Eugene Airport as a portion of a community favorite exhibit fills The Gallery at the Airport.

Faces of the Umpqua Valley is a photographic exhibit originally debuted at the Umpqua Valley Arts Center in January 2020. It was the brain-child of UVA volunteer and local artist Clare Matthews.

With the help of Douglas County photographers Kevin Eckerman, Jon Mitchell, and Ryan Saylor, nearly 300 locals were photographed. According to the press release, subjects were either nominated as “people that make a difference” by fellow community members or random volunteer guests photographed at the 51st Annual Summer Arts Festival.

“People in Douglas County are just lovely!” Matthews said in 2020. “There are many people in our community that give, not necessarily money, but give of their time, care and enthusiasm. I wanted to explore how we could celebrate that, highlight it, and let people know they are appreciated.”

Amongst those currently represented by at the Eugene Airport are Frank and Jeannie Moore.

“Frank was a local hero, legendary World War II veteran, fly fisherman and champion of the North Umpqua River, who passed away the same day the exhibit was installed in January,” the press release said.

The exhibit, made up completely of black and white photos, will be on display until April 20. The gallery can be found in the upstairs passenger terminal.

“It’s a true honor to have this snapshot of our incredible community showcased for the public to see at a location like this,” said UVA Executive Director Emily Brandt. “This exhibit originally opened a month before the pandemic took our country by storm and served as a visual reminder of human connection during a moment in time where we were all living apart. This is the power and beauty of public art.”

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

