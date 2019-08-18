Fall is nearly upon us, and that means we’re shifting gears at Roseburg Public Library.
Our amazing Summer Reading Program staff, led by Youth Services Librarian Aurora Oberg, is taking the month of September off from programming to recharge. Expect Aurora and her crew to return with storytimes and new, exciting programs beginning in October.
Not only will Aurora regroup in September, she will focus on the youth collection, including purchasing new materials and overseeing the inventory process. She will remain available for reader’s advisory and reference questions so you can be sure to get the children’s and teen items you want.
Adult programming will pick up in September, beginning with a visit from religious fiction author Jane Kirkpatrick at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 5. Kirkpatrick, a New York Times bestselling author, will read from and discuss her new historical novel, “Everything She Didn’t Say.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.
The Friends of the Roseburg Public Library will provide refreshments and staff an information table; this will be a great opportunity to talk with Friends and learn more about the nonprofit organization that advocates for and supports the library.
At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12, author Jody Seay will discuss her recent book, “Almost a Murder,” which she describes as a “nonfiction novel, or literary realism, or courtroom drama.” It’s the real-life story of Jim Lloyd, the book’s co-author, who as a young attorney in Oklahoma took on the defense of a woman who confessed to killing her husband. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19, the library will partner with the Douglas Education Service District and Umpqua Community College for the launch of our College in the Community lecture series.
The first program, “What’s Past is Prologue: Earthquakes and Tsunami in the Pacific Northwest,” will be presented by Jason Aase, UCC Dean of Career and Technical Education.
The series will continue the third Thursday of every month through May.
Those programs are just the start. Silent Book Group meets the last Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m., Family Movie Night screens new releases the last Thursday of every month, usually at 6 p.m. but sometimes at 5:45 p.m. if it’s a long film. Author visits already are scheduled for October and November. And we’re working on much more.
For a full list of events, go to www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org or Facebook @roseburglibrary. See you at the library.
