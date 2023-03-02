Umpqua Valley Arts is hosting a fiber arts event from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to allow community members the opportunity to learn about the art and practice of fiber arts.
The Umpqua Valley Arts Association is partnering with the Umpqua Weavers & Spinners Guild on this event for all ages, which is held in conjunction with the current exhibit “Filaments” in the Hallie Brown Ford Gallery at UVA, located at 1624 W. Harvard Ave. in Roseburg.
There will be live fiber arts demonstrations, an opportunity to learn about fibers from local guild members, hands on experiences for all ages and a chance to sign up for extended workshops in the UVA classroom during the event.
There will be a needle felted nests workshop from 10 a.m. to noon, for ages 12 and up. The class will be taught by Carolyn Hibbard and will introduce participants to the arts of needle felting.
From 1-3 p.m., Cheryl Stokes will teach a tapestry weaving workshop to youth 8 and up. This is an introduction to tapestry weaving with a wall hanging end result.
All five exhibits at UVA will be open to the public. Local guild artist experts will be on hand to give tours of “Filaments.”
“Filaments” is a juried traveling exhibition of fiber arts by Oregon fiber artists, sponsored by the Weaving Guilds of Oregon. The show debuted at UVA in January and will be on display until March 17, before traveling to five more locations around the state.
Douglas County resident Clare Matthews’ work is part of “Filaments.” Matthews has three pieces in the 49-piece show.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.